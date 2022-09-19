Contests
Two dogs killed, woman displaced in Westwood fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two dogs are dead and a woman is displaced in an overnight house fire in Westwood, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Neighbors reported the blaze about midnight in the 3000 block of Westknolls Lane, said District Fire Chief Craig Coburn.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames shooting out the back of the single-story home and its front door, he said.

The woman, who lives in the home alone, already made it out safe but her two dogs were still inside.

Firefighters brought her pets out “really quick” Coburn said, but they succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Fire crews knocked down the blaze. The home has heavy damage.

Coburn set it at $65,000.

The cause of the fire is accidental and started in the kitchen, he said.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, he added.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

The scene cleared by 1:45 a.m., he said.

