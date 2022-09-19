Video shows mailbox stolen from Northside couple’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple living in a Northside neighborhood is looking for answers about the person who stole their whole mailbox on Sept. 12 during the evening.

The day after Meghan McDevit and her partner, Dan Steigerwald realized their mailbox was gone, they immediately decided to review their doorbell’s security footage to see if they could catch the suspect.

“I just came home and I was out on the porch — and when I went to turn around and head back inside, I saw the door area, and it looked different to me,” McDevit said.

In the video, the couple saw a person pull their entire mailbox off of their brick wall, and then run away.

Steigerwald checked the mailbox earlier that day, but the only thing in there was junk mail, which he left in there, he said.

“I was confused because if there was something in the mailbox that you wanted, you just open the mailbox take it off and then run off—but they just ripped the whole thing off the wall and ran off,” Steigerwald explained.

The couple stopped having their mail delivered while they filed a police report and purchased a new mailbox, they said.

Days later, Steigerwald mentioned he began to receive strange notifications.

“I woke up and found a bank account that was opened up in my name and it was confirmed and the email address was changed,” Steigerwald said.

While the couple does not know if the two incidents are related, Steigerwald says “swift action” from his bank appears to have saved him from financial damage.

“If someone opens an account in your name and it goes unnoticed, who knows what they could do with your financial information,” Steigerwald explained. “So it’s kind of weird and scary, but hopefully everything is alright now.”

The pair says they have taken steps to deter future mailbox theft, including installing an automatic porch light.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.