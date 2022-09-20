14-year-old arrested on murder warrant after teen killed on his birthday in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday on a murder warrant in connection with a shooting in Over-the-Rhine just four days earlier.

The murder suspect is accused of shooting another teen, 16-year-old Shawn Lewis, on Sept. 16 on Orchard Street, just south of Liberty, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Lewis was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after officers found him with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Lewis died, police said. He had turned 16 years old the day he died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Police have not said what preceded the deadly shooting on Sept. 16.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding this case.

The 14-year-old suspect is not being named in this story since they are a juvenile.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.