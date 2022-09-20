Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Akron boy with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

(Source: MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Akron boy with an “armed and dangerous suspect” just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The boy was taken by his father from home, according to the alert.

He was described in the Amber Alert as 2′6″ and 30 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Amber Alert identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jose Castro, who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Castro was described by Amber Alert as 5′9″ tall 132 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

They are in a 2016 silver Kia Soul with Ohio plate HLD 9706, according to the Amber Alert.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Jose Castro
Jose Castro(Ohio Amber Alert)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase fined more than $23,000; Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined
Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says

Latest News

Warm and Muggy Overnight, Fog in Spots
Warm and Muggy Overnight, Fog in Spots
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making threats aimed at a Deer Park school, police said.
Juvenile arrested following threatening social media post aimed at Deer Park school