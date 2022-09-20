AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Akron boy with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Akron boy with an “armed and dangerous suspect” just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The boy was taken by his father from home, according to the alert.

He was described in the Amber Alert as 2′6″ and 30 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Amber Alert identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jose Castro, who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Castro was described by Amber Alert as 5′9″ tall 132 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

They are in a 2016 silver Kia Soul with Ohio plate HLD 9706, according to the Amber Alert.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Jose Castro (Ohio Amber Alert)

