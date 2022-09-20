Pike County massacre trial: What to expect Tuesday

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Special agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are expected to testify Tuesday as the Pike County massacre trial continues.

The murder trial of George Wagner IV is now its second full week.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in three trailers and a camper, slayings that continue to make national news and stunned and horrified this rural southern Ohio community at the time.

The special agents, who processed the crime scenes have been testifying since last week, describing to the jury how they painstakingly collected all evidence possible, from shoeprints and blood spatter to DNA off doorknobs.

They will be called to the stand again Tuesday, followed by Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Karen Looman.

She is the forensic pathologist with the coroner’s office who performed the autopsies on all of the victims: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.

They were all shot execution-style, most as they slept and most several times in mobile homes and a camper on April 22, 2016.

New details released during the special prosecutor’s opening statement revealed one of the victims, Chris Rhoden Sr., was shot a total of eight times: six times in the face and once each in his stomach and chest.

Canepa told jurors he was killed because he was the patriarch and would avenge his daughter’s death: “They considered if they got rid of him basically the structure of the family would fall.”

Gary Rhoden and Dana Rhoden were each shot four times in the face.

Chris Rhoden Jr. was shot four times in the head.

The only non-Rhoden family member killed, Hannah Hazel Gilley, was shot five times in the head/face.

Frankie Rhoden was shot twice in the head.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

On Monday, Special Agent Shane Hanshaw testified after taking the stand for seven hours Friday.

He is the BCI special agent who processed the crime scene inside Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s trailer on Union Hill Road, where the bodies of Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden were found.

He was among scores of law enforcement officers who responded as the bodies of the Rhoden family members were discovered on the morning of April 22, 2016.

The veteran law enforcement officer explained how to gather a wide variety of evidence including ballistics, blood patterns and shoe prints from and around the trailer.

He said he spent more than 15 hours processing the crime scene.

Dozens of blood swabs were taken to sample for blood, including a broken door handle to a second-floor room above the garage where Chris Rhoden grew marijuana.

Both sides agreed that traces of Gary Rhoden’s blood were found on the door knob but none belonging to any of the Wagners were found.

That seemed to make the case for the defense.

“None of the evidence collected or examined, with respect to that scene, contained any DNA that was linked to George Wagner, this defendant, Jake Wagner, Angela Wagner, or Billy,” one of George IV’s attornies said to Hanshaw Monday.

Once Hanshaw’s testimony was complete, Special Agent Todd Fortner took the stand.

The murder trial of George Wagner IV is is now its second full week.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing the Rhodens.

Wagner IV, 30, is the first member of his family of four to go on trial.

FOX19 legal analyst breaks down second week of George Wagner IV trial

George IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, will testify against him in a couple of weeks and are considered the star witnesses in this trial.

Their testimony is not expected for a couple of weeks.

Both pleaded guilty for their roles in the slayings last year.

Download & Listen on Spotify or Apple: Cincinnati’s Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering is allowing all witnesses to decide if they want their testimony recorded and shown.

The trial itself will last some six to eight weeks, prosecutors have said.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.