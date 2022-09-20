CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight.

Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

No one was taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers say.

The victim’s name and age have not been released

Investigators were on the scene all night and cleared it before dawn, dispatchers say.

