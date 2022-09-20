Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight.

Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

No one was taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers say.

The victim’s name and age have not been released

Investigators were on the scene all night and cleared it before dawn, dispatchers say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop
A CSX train struck and killed a male pedestrian early Monday, Cincinnati police say.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Cincinnati

Latest News

Watch out for heavy fog for that is blanketing parts of the Tri-State. Downtown Cincinnati is...
Heavy fog for morning rush
Wilmington Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘safety concern’
First Alert Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Parole hearing Tuesday for Kentucky school shooter who killed 3
Parole hearing Tuesday for Kentucky school shooter who killed 3