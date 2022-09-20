Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from breathing it.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil.

A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated. Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This is not the only dangerous challenge involving OTC meds. The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

Latest News

A masked suspect, thought to be part of an organized group from out of town, targeted unlocked...
Deer Park police investigating after group targets unlocked vehicles
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
WATCH LIVE: Deputy Hamilton County coroner testifies in Pike County massacre trial