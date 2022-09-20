Contests
Heavy fog for morning rush

Warm and Muggy Overnight, Fog in Spots
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch out for heavy fog that is blanketing parts of the Tri-State.

The fog will stick around through your morning commute Tuesday.

Visibilities will fall below half a mile to a quarter mile at times.

Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction in visibility during the morning commute, especially as you approach Downtown Cincinnati.

Conditions will improve later this morning when the fog burns off.

The morning low will only fall into the upper 60s by daybreak.

We are in for a couple of hot summer-like days with high humidity.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Tuesday and push into the 90s by Wednesday.

A big cooling trend will push high temperatures to cooler than normal later this week and this weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings will be chilly in spots.

The low Friday morning will fall into the upper 40s. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s.

