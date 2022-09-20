Contests
Injuries reported in BP refinery fire

A fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022.
A fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022.(free to use)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews responded to reports of injuries after a fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon.

According to Lucas County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening for reports of injuries. The number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

BP Fire and the Oregon Fire Department worked to put out the fire. It’s unclear what sparked it. A statement from BP to 13abc said it is working closely with local fire crews as they respond to the fire.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public,” a BP spokesperson said.

The company did not answer questions about injuries and how the fire started.

“We are actively working on this and I will keep you updated as we get more information,” BP said.

This is a breaking news story. 13abc has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

