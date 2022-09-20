Johnson, Anderson headline former Bengals named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chad Johnson and Willie Anderson are among six former Cincinnati Bengals to be named Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Other former Bengals earning nominations include Corey Dillon, James Harrison, Justin Smith and Takeo Spikes.

Johnson played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Bengals. Over his time in Cincinnati, the man often referred to as Ochocinco, racked up 10,783 receiving yards, 66 touchdowns and 751 receptions.

Johnson is a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ended his career with 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

Anderson was a finalist for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. The big offensive tackle was an anchor on the Bengals line for 12 of his 13 years in the league.

His play earned him three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl trips, and a spot in the Bengals Ring of Honor. His name will be added to the Ring of Honor on Sept. 29 during halftime of the Bengals’ Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 1997 NFL Draft, Dillon spent his first seven seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished his career with 11,241 rushing yards and 82 touchdowns.

Smith spent seven years in Cincinnati and seven as a San Francisco 49er. He had 43.5 sacks with both teams to finish his career with 87.

Spikes, a hard-hitting linebacker, was a tackling machine for the Bengals from 1998 to 2002. He had 451 of his 1,018 career solo tackles during his time in Cincinnati. He also played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, 49ers, and San Diego Chargers.

Harrison is best known for his 14 years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He played one year, 2013, with the Bengals before returning to Pittsburgh. He also played for the New England Patriots.

The Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November. Fifteen finalists will be revealed in early January.

