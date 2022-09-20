Contests
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend

Crowley's Bar in Mount Adams celebrates a big anniversary this weekend.
Crowley's Bar in Mount Adams celebrates a big anniversary this weekend.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned.

Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar.

“Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny to their name,” explains Sister Cookie Crowley. “They had 10 kids, here we are 85 years later, and we still don’t have a penny to our name but we’re still here.”

Sister Crowley is one of 10 kids.

Her siblings have all taken part in the operations at the bar over the years but now her niece runs the joint.

“I love the place. Very proud of my mom and dad for opening this joint as dad always called it, a ‘joint,’” Sister Crowley continues, “And that it’s still here in the family and that the kids still want to keep it for 85 years, is one heck of an accomplishment.”

Sister Crowley has fond memories of the bar like drinking orange soda with her dad after school or being part of his many pranks even if she didn’t know she was playing part.

She says one time her dad ordered a jukebox for the tiny barbershop down the street. It didn’t even have room for chairs, let alone a jukebox.

“We didn’t have any money, but nobody ever told us we were poor,” says Sister Crowley, “Everybody knew dad, everybody loved dad, and everybody could never understand how mom, such a sweet young gal, ever put up with him.”

Sister Crowley’s brother was the former vice mayor of Cincinnati, the late David Crowley.

The Crowley family history runs deep, and they keep growing with new babies and marriages each year.

Sister Crowley hopes this little bar in Mount Adams will be here for a long time.

Even if it’s not, she knows the memories made inside these walls will never die.

“I understand if they can’t, but I would love to see it when I go to my grave that this place is still here,” Sister Crowley said.

The anniversary party begins Saturday at 2 p.m. with live music, food trucks and Irish dancers.

Part of the road in front of the bar will be closed, but you can also enjoy the celebrations inside the bar. The address is 958 Pavilion Street.

