Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash

The homeowner feared for his life, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man crashed his vehicle after getting involved in a domestic violence situation with his passenger, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in Lincoln Heights after they were shot by a homeowner who feared for his life.

The deceased, 48-year-old Henri Jennings, was driving on Chamberlin Avenue when he and his passenger had a domestic violence situation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennings had cuts on his neck and eventually crashed the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The 48-year-old ran from the vehicle toward a home near the intersection of Chamberlin Avenue and Douglas Street.

Inside the home Jennings went to, the owner was watching TV when the sheriff’s office said the 48-year-old came inside without permission.

Fearing for his life, the homeowner shot Jennings more than once, the sheriff’s office explained.

Deputies were called to the Chamberlin Avenue home a few minutes after 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Jennings died at the scene.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not say if any charges have been filed in connection with the shooting, but their press release was titled “Lincoln Heights Homicide Investigation.”

