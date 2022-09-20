Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision.

The crash happened around 8:12 a.m. at North Bend Road just north of Gateway Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation suggests a 2006 Honda Accord and a 2018 Nissan Rogue were parallel in their lanes traveling southbound on North Bend Road, Maj. Ridgell said.

The collision caused the Honda and the Nissan Rogue to lose control off the right side of the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maj. Ridgell says the Nissan Rogue continued along the embankment and maneuvered back onto North Bend Road where it stopped, facing south.

The driver, identified as Maria Havens, 47, of Burlington, suffered minor injuries, Ridgell said.

The sheriff’s office says Freas’s Honda struck a telephone pole and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

