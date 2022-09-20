Contests
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say

By Jared Goffinet and Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl.

Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

Sarah, Robert and James Evans are facing a total of 14 charges, 13 of which are felonies, related to abduction and child endangering, police confirmed on Sept. 14. At the time the indictment was handed down, it was unknown Sarah and Robert were not in police custody.

James is accused of tying his teenage stepdaughter to her bed on Aug. 16 because the family feared she would run away, Fairfield police say the suspect claimed.

He is heard on a recording from an officer’s bodycam explaining that he used zip ties to hook the teen to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to ensure the teen could not leave her bed.

“They admitted to it,” said Fairfield Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. “I mean, they, if anything, tried to explain why they did what they did.”

James Evans spelled out to the officer why he tied the teen to her bed.

James Evans: She [stepdaughter] threatened to kill us. Oh, I got it on video.

Officer: Did you call us last night?

James Evans: No, we were trying to get her back in to see her counselor.

Fairfield Township Police say Sarah would allegedly cut her free from the bed but that was only to use the bathroom.

Once the teen relieved herself, her mother allegedly tied her back down to the bed.

James Evans is heard on a recording from an officer’s bodycam explaining that he used zip ties...
James Evans is heard on a recording from an officer’s bodycam explaining that he used zip ties to hook the teen to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to ensure the teen could not leave her bed.(WXIX)

James Evans: She [stepdaughter] had a kitchen knife, and I woke up with her standing above my head, and I got her.

Officer: And you didn’t call the police for that?

James Evans: No, I haven’t been.

Police say the teen managed to escape the house and ran to a nearby business where an employee called for help.

The teen had injuries to her eyes, neck, and wrists and burns on her palms, according to police.

They were severe enough for first responders to take her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township for treatment.

>> ‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation <<

It is unclear if the alleged abuse happened on more than one occasion.

The teen is now in the care of children’s services. Police say other children were removed from the Evans’ home as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

