‘Organized group’ moves swiftly from car to car in rash of Deer Park break-ins

Deer Park police investigating after group targets unlocked vehicles
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An “organized group” utilized lookouts as suspects swiftly moved through a Deer Park area to steal stuff from vehicles.

Early Monday, around 2:30 a.m., numerous suspects were seen on home security cameras walking up to vehicles in the area in video released by the Deer Park Police Department.

Some of the people in the group, which police think might not be from out of town, acted as lookouts while others opened up vehicles to steal, police explained.

Utilizing three vehicles of their own, the group targeted unlocked vehicles and “moved quickly,” Deer Park police wrote on Facebook.

Deer Park police released two videos showing the group as they stole items from several vehicles.

The Facebook post from police did not say where the rash of vehicle break-ins happened early Monday.

Call Deer Park police at 513-791-8056 if you have information or more video regarding the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

'Organized group' moves swiftly from car to car in rash of Deer Park break-ins
