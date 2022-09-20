Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN leader discusses 'a winter of global discontent'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE - Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of...
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task