Warm Temperatures on Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine and a high of 86 degrees.

Warmer on Wednesday with a high of 91 degrees, before rain and thunder arrives late Wednesday night.

A big cooling trend will push high temperatures to cooler than normal by late week and for the coming weekend. Temperatures Friday in the upper 60′s and low 70′s this weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings will be chilly in spots. Shower chances return ahead of a system on Sunday.

