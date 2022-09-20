Contests
Wilmington Schools to be closed Tuesday due to ‘safety concern’

The district is implementing added security measures.
(WCAX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wilmington City Schools will be closed Tuesday, according to Superintendent Jim Brady.

Brady issued a statement late Monday in which he cited a “security concern” but did not elaborate.

The statement reads:

“The District will be closed to allow time for local law enforcement agencies to gather information regarding a security concern.

“Additional security measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution. The safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority for school officials and law enforcement, and we are working together to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Wilmington PD could not specify the nature of the security concern Monday night.

We have reached out to Brady for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

