80,000 lbs. of animal feed spilled in Pendleton County, driver flown to hospital

Reporter Payton Marshall is live on Highway 27 near country club drive where a male was just transported to UC Medical Center. Posted by FOX19 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A truck crash spilled thousands of pounds of animal feed on US-27 in Pendleton County Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive. See map below.

UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The truck was traveling from a feed plant on US-17 when the driver swerved to get out of the way of another truck, according to Pendleton County Sheriff’s PIO Rob Braun.

As the driver swerved, the load of feed he was transporting shifted, causing the truck to tip over into a ditch and its contents to spill out on the road.

Crews succeeded in pulling the truck out of the ditch around 6 p.m.

They are working to clean up the 80,000 lbs. of feed that remain in the road.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of the highway. Braun says crews are working to clean up the feed. However, he says it’s hard to tell exactly when the road will be opened up again. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/CSFY2D1Rjt — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) September 21, 2022

The road reopened around 7 p.m.

The road that has been closed for several hours is now open again.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/g8LFBngKQs — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) September 21, 2022

