Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

AMBER ALERT: 3 children abducted north of Dayton

The father abducted the children on Tuesday, authorities say.
(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio Amber Alert is in effect for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, around 35 miles northwest of Dayton.

The children are 9-year-old Kira Kiser, 8-year-old Kamilia Kiser and 6-year-old Kian Kiser.

The suspect is 29-year-old Kirt Kiser. Kiser took the children and made threats against them on Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

They were last seen in a 2012 black Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plates JTK6408.

Kirt is described as 5′10″ and 236 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The alert is in effect for counties in northwest and southwest Ohio including Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Three children reported missing in Ohio Amber Alert
Three children reported missing in Ohio Amber Alert(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
Kirt Kiser
Kirt Kiser(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
Not actual vehicle.
Not actual vehicle.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
The man crashed his vehicle after getting involved in a domestic violence situation with his...
Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief says 11-year-old boy who drowned did not know how to swim
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation

Latest News

The Beechmont Bridge Connector has been in the works for 25 to 30 years, and construction...
Beechmont Bridge Connector opens after decades in the making
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on...
Chrissy Teigen visiting the Queen City for annual Kroger Wellness Festival
Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on...
Cincinnati Zoo names penguin after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson