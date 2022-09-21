Beechmont Bridge Connector opens after decades in the making

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Completion of the Beechmont Bridge Connector was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Construction on the bridge connector began early last year.

“I’ve been here 19 years, and this project has been on the table for those 19 years,” said Todd Palmeter with Great Parks of Hamilton County. “We’re very excited and we’re just happy for the community. The community benefits, and we’re just proud to bring it to them.”

The half-mile section extends the 78-mile Little Miami Scenic Trail. The construction cost nearly $8 million.

People can now get from Lunken Airport on the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail crossing over the Little Miami River and avoiding traffic on Beechmont Avenue.

Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN) is also excited to add this piece to their proposed 34-mile urban trail loop.

“Furthering the vision of the CROWN for a truly completely connected region, this network, the infrastructure that so many have been working to build is a foundational part of our collective effort to give everybody access,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, “To the neighborhoods, to the commerce centers to parks where they live, work and play to expand for people in every corner of our region what they consider their backyard.”

“We’re also honored to be part of a great team that’s behind a really great idea, and that is safe and connected trails for our region,” said Jan Portman, “For bikers, hikers, strollers and birders. It’s for everybody.”

To celebrate the new Beechmont Bridge Connector, Great Parks is hosting Go Big Day on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Otto Armleder Park.

There will be a 5K, bike rides, hikes, live music, food trucks and animal demonstrations by Great Parks. It is all free.

