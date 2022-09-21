Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Chrissy Teigen visits the Queen City for the annual Kroger Wellness Festival

Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on...
Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen announced her arrival to the Queen City Tuesday evening, asking Cincinnatians where she should eat over the next couple of days.

Of course, most of the comments were chili related - good and bad.

Cincinnati restaurants, such as Graeter’s Ice Cream, Pata Roja Taqueria and Skyline Chili, reached out to Teigen with photos and clever tweets to persuade her to come to their restaurant(s).

Even the Cincinnati Bengals invited Teigen to come eat lunch at Paycor Stadium.

Teigen, among other celebrities, including former U.S. Women’s Soccer Player Abby Wambach, is attending the annual Kroger Wellness Festival to give her expertise on cooking and wellness.

The festival will be on Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
The man crashed his vehicle after getting involved in a domestic violence situation with his...
Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Man killed in Boone County crash identified

Latest News

Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on...
Cincinnati Zoo names penguin after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Cincinnati police searching for missing endangered man with Alzheimer’s
Endangered man with Alzheimer’s found safe, police say
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
WATCH LIVE: Pike County jury sees photos of trailer where 2 victims died but killers spared children
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two people die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire