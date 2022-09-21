Chrissy Teigen visits the Queen City for the annual Kroger Wellness Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen announced her arrival to the Queen City Tuesday evening, asking Cincinnatians where she should eat over the next couple of days.

Of course, most of the comments were chili related - good and bad.

wow a lot of skyline love and a lot of skyline hate — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2022

Cincinnati restaurants, such as Graeter’s Ice Cream, Pata Roja Taqueria and Skyline Chili, reached out to Teigen with photos and clever tweets to persuade her to come to their restaurant(s).

Apparently you and @johnlegend are fans of tacos - would love to have you come try ours! pic.twitter.com/6K1gcoj1Ca — Pata Roja Taqueria (@patarojatacos) September 21, 2022

Even the Cincinnati Bengals invited Teigen to come eat lunch at Paycor Stadium.

Stop on by Paycor Stadium, lunch on us 😏 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 21, 2022

Teigen, among other celebrities, including former U.S. Women’s Soccer Player Abby Wambach, is attending the annual Kroger Wellness Festival to give her expertise on cooking and wellness.

The festival will be on Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks.

