Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati police detective who used racial slur at night club reinstated

City officials defended the temporary suspension as standard practice at the department.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police detective has been reinstated to active duty after being suspended for saying a racial slur while working an off-duty detail at a nightclub.

FOP President Dan Hils confirmed the reinstatement of CPD Det. Joehonny Reese Tuesday night.

Reese, who is Black, was working off-duty at Energy Nightclub in Longworth Hall on Sept. 2 when bar security brought out a drunk, underage white teenager, Hils described previously.

The teenager physically threatened the bar security staff as well as Reese and another off-duty officer, according to Hils.

The officers allegedly asked the teenager to leave, but they remained, continued to threaten the officers and repeatedly called them “fake n-words,” Hils explained.

Bodycam allegedly shows the teenager attempt to assault the officers, which prompted the officers to tase and arrest the teenager.

During the encounter, Reese allegedly used the n-word when telling the teenager that he, Reese, wouldn’t be an n-word, according to Hils.

Reese was suspended a week after the incident.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge noted it is standard department practice to temporarily suspect police power’s until an investigation into the use of a racial slur is complete, no matter the circumstances.

City Manager Sheryl Long voiced support for the temporary suspension, which she said is “expressly defined in the collective bargaining agreement between the FOP and City.”

Long continued: “Every case must go through the same, thorough investigation and critical review in order to avoid undermining the legitimacy of the process.”

Hils railed against the suspension last week.

He offered a statement Tuesday night that reads in part, “I appreciate the city manager for insisting that the police department quickly provide a resolution. Detective Reese was issued a notice of verbal counseling for coarse language. Even that minor documentation was unjustified.”

Members of Cincinnati City Council last month proposed a “zero tolerance policy” for any police officer who used a racial slur, no matter the circumstances. The policy has yet to be adopted or implemented.

Prior instances of CPD employees using racial slurs have resulted in more serious punishments.

Former CPD Officer Rose Valentino was suspended and later fired after using the slur in an incident with a teenager outside a Western Hills High School.

CPD Officer Kelly Drach served a 56-hour suspension May 20-28 after admitting to using a racial slur on duty twice in late 2021 after talking on the phone to fraudulent telemarketers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

Latest News

Police shut down Oak Hills High School due to threat
A Drano bomb consists of a bottle, drain cleaner and a little tinfoil, according to a 2013 NBC...
Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
Crowley's Bar in Mount Adams celebrates a big anniversary this weekend.
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
Madison Township resident Mike Dye (standing at podium) makes several accusations including...
State auditor, prosecutor investigate allegations about Morgan Township administrator/fire chief