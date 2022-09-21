Cincinnati Zoo names penguin after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now aware of the most electrifying penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo, Dwayne “The Rock” Hopper.

The zoo posted a photo of its rockhopper penguin, Dwayne, which shares a name with the movie superstar and WWE legend, Johnson.

The zoo explained the rockhopper penguin is named for its ability to hop from rock to rock.

Johnson tweeted back at the zoo saying he needs to see video of Rock Hopper showing off his skills.

We need video of this spectacular feat of penguin bad assery 🎥🙏🏾🐧 #rockhopper https://t.co/zu8aof6E0o — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 21, 2022

