Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Zoo names penguin after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on...
Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now aware of the most electrifying penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo, Dwayne “The Rock” Hopper.

The zoo posted a photo of its rockhopper penguin, Dwayne, which shares a name with the movie superstar and WWE legend, Johnson.

The zoo explained the rockhopper penguin is named for its ability to hop from rock to rock.

Johnson tweeted back at the zoo saying he needs to see video of Rock Hopper showing off his skills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
The man crashed his vehicle after getting involved in a domestic violence situation with his...
Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Man killed in Boone County crash identified

Latest News

Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on...
Chrissy Teigen visits the Queen City for the annual Kroger Wellness Festival
Cincinnati police searching for missing endangered man with Alzheimer’s
Endangered man with Alzheimer’s found safe, police say
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
WATCH LIVE: Pike County jury sees photos of trailer where 2 victims died but killers spared children
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two people die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire