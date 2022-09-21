Contests
Coroner: 2 of 4 children critically hurt in West Chester fire have died

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two of the four young children critically hurt in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirms.

There was no adult in the apartment when flames broke out Saturday on Aster Park Drive, township officials have said.

The other two victims, 8 and 9 months-old remain in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, at last word from West Chester Township officials.

Firefighters rescued the children, but they suffered severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

MORE | Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition

