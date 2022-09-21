Dismembered body leads to Middletown arrests

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two suspects are under arrest after police found remains of a human body that had been dismembered in a Middletown home, a spokesperson for the city says.

Police say John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby on Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer.

Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide in the 5600 block of Stone Path Drive, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.

Havens identified Bonnie Marie Vaughn, 59, who he said had shot and killed an individual inside the house, according to Knight.

Officers say Havens told him he later dismembered the body.

Middletown officers then responded to the address for a well-being check on the individual.

They observed blood and dismembered remains of a human body on the first floor of the house, police say.

Officers say Bonnie Vaughn fled the scene but was located and placed under arrest.

She has been charged with murder, police say, and Havens has been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700 or Detective McDonald at 513-425-7745.

