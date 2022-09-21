Endangered man with Alzheimer’s found safe, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since Saturday was found safe Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police announced.

Henry Parker walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue on Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

“Whenever we know that we have an endangered, elderly individual, it’s important that we bring that person back to their loving family, and knowing, which is more concerning, is that Mr. Parker has a known history of dementia, he may not even know what his name is, or where he currently resides,” explained Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.