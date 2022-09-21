Hot Wednesday with late day storm chances before big cool down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s. With humidity factored in, it will feel like the mid 90s. Additionally, it will be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 miles per hour. Ahead of a cold front, there will be opportunities for showers and storms that could bring downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Widely scattered showers and storms will continue into the early overnight hours before waning heading into Thursday morning. Thursday is the official first day of fall, and Mother Nature got the memo! Highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds on Thursday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, making things a little chilly!

Friday morning will start off in the 40s - so the kids at the bus stop will need to have a coat to stay warm! During the day, highs will only get into the upper 60s with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures go back into the lower 70s during the weekend with isolated-to-widely scattered showers possible Sunday evening. Mild air holds on going into early next week with sunshine.

