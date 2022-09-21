Last day of summer: Feel-like temps in 90s, storm chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is the final day of summer - and it certainly will feel like it with feel-like temps soaring into the upper 90s and storms returning.

Temperatures will hit 92 degrees with a heat index of 95 to 99 degrees.

Downpours and thunderstorms are expected around dinnertime.

A big cooling trend with plenty of sunshine will arrive Thursday, just in time for the official start of autumn at 9:04 p.m.

Daytime highs will only reach the low 70s with overnight lows dipping into the chilly 40s. by daybreak Friday.

The brisk air will stick around through the weekend with morning lows in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are in the forecast Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will bring a chance for showers in the afternoon.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings will be chilly in spots. For the first morning of Fall, which is Friday, look for chilly air as temps fall into mid 40s in many locations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.