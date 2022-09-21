Contests
Man shot exiting metro bus, witnessed by high school students

A man was shot in the leg after getting off a Metro bus Wednesday morning.
A man was shot in the leg after getting off a Metro bus Wednesday morning.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot after exiting a metro bus on Wednesday morning in West Price Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

According to police, the victim was shot in the leg on Rutledge Street near Glenway Market where he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter ran from the scene, but was soon arrested by District 3 officers.

In addition, Western Hills High School students were on the metro bus at the time of the shooting, police said.

According to Cincinnati Public Schools Communications Specialist Janine De Iorio, metro bussing provided an alternative bus for students to go to school on.

Iorio went on to say that the handful of students who witnessed the incident will be given access to counselors and mental health support.

The shooting is still under investigation by Cincinnati police.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

