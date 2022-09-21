NKY emergency shelter partners with medical college for onsite health clinic

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is partnering with the University of Kentucky College of Medicine to open a Covington healthcare clinic to help the homeless.

The emergency shelter continues to expand with this clinic being the latest addition to help the guests who utilize the shelter.

Kim Webb, Executive Director of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky says, “without the clinic in here, [the homeless shelter] would continue to call for ambulances every time someone didn’t feel well. We’re not allowed to hand out Tylenol, over-the-counter things that a housed person can. So, this is really about equity.”

The clinic isn’t replacing primary care but meets a demand that those who go to the homeless shelter need.

The partnership with the UK College of Medicine at the Northern Kentucky branch not only benefits the guests who go to the emergency homeless shelter but also students.

Dr. Holly Danneman, Assistant Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine at the Northern Kentucky Branch says, “the needs meshed so nicely - it was a matter of significant need on the part of our guests to experience healthcare, and there was a need on my student’s part to be able to experience social determinants of health and the inequity of healthcare on an experiential basis.”

The hands-on approach for these students isn’t just one role or task.

Dr. Danneman adds, “what we have found is that students come in here and take on different roles and through those different roles, they’re learning different aspects of the healthcare system.”

UK medical students staff the clinic one to two days a week with licensed, board-certified physicians who are volunteering their time and expertise.

Patient care ranges from headaches, joint pain, arthritis, colds, heartburn, and wound care to more serious cases like gangrene or chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetic conditions.

In addition to overnight sheltering and the healthcare clinic, the shelter offers a daytime navigation and engagement center, which provides a way for guests to connect to other services including community partner meeting rooms, guest mail services, self-service laundry, showers, phone charging stations, internet, and computer access.

“We’re probably about ninety-five percent privately funded, so the impact is that 68 guests a night have access to a healthcare professional in this building have access to a doctor or an advanced practitioner RN and that can help with the immediate care in the moment to have a good night of sleep,” said Webb.

