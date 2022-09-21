Police shut down Oak Hills High School due to threat

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police closed Oak Hill High School Tuesday night due to a threat on social media.

Oak Hills Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Brandt confirmed the threat in an email to parents.

The threat was attached to a school-sponsored social media page, Brandt says.

The district contacted Green Township police, who worked with district security personnel and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to shut down the school and conduct a search with K-9s.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a viable threat to our students or staff,” Brandt wrote.

The school will be closed for the remainder of the evening.

Brandt is expected to provide an update on the investigation after the search is concluded.

It’s the third Tri-State school to shut down in 48 hours amid police investigations into threats.

Wilmington schools were closed Tuesday due to a “security concern,” and an arrest was made after a threat against Deer Park schools on Monday.

