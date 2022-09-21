Contests
Straw leads Guardians to 10-7 win over White Sox in 11

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago...
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By MARK GONZALES
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Myles Straw had a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s five-run 11th inning, and the Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 10-7 to move closer to the American League Central title.

The Guardians won for the 12th time in 16 extra-inning games this season and expanded their lead to five games over the White Sox.

Straw got his go-ahead hit off Jake Diekman (5-4), and Steven Kwan followed with his fourth hit — an RBI single — to score Straw.

Kwan scored on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly, and a throwing error by Chicago catcher Seby Zavala allowed Amed Rosario to score with another run.

Emmanuel Clase (3-4) earned the win after his fourth blown save in 40 chances in the 10th.

