Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party

Witnesses searched for the boy for a half-hour without realizing he was in the swimming pool.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A second investigation is underway following the death of an 11-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool over the weekend.

Police on Tuesday identified the boy as Eric Neeyakuru.

He found by witnesses around 7 p.m. Saturday at a birthday party.

Witnesses gave him CPR before EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation by the Villa Hills Police Department indicated that he had accidentally drowned in the pool.

Villa Hills Police Chief Bryan Allen stands by that finding but adds they’re waiting for the toxicology report from the coroner’s office.

“When you’re a mother and you’re called and told your 11-year-old boy has just drowned, and he’s dead, and you walk in the room, and there he is laying there... that’s, that’s the worst thing you can ever tell a mother,” Allen said Tuesday.

A resident who lives next door says she was outside when first responders arrived.

“He bent down over the child and he started doing chest compressions, and not for very long, and then he picked him up and he put him over his shoulder and he ran with him, and that was... that was what was difficult to see,” the neighbor said.

She adds people were crowded around paralyzed with shock.

“They ran and they put him in an ambulance,” she said. “They didn’t even wait for the gurney to get in the backyard.”

Allen says it was a birthday party for a young boy with several parents and kids around, but Neeyakuru didn’t know how to swim.

Witnesses told the chief they first saw Neeyakuru in the shallow end and that when they didn’t see him, they figured he had gotten out of the pool to play in the neighborhood.

“The first thing they did was look in the pool,” Allen said. “They didn’t see him and then they went looking around the neighborhood for him and when they went back to the pool, they saw it.”

Allen says witnesses searched for Neeyakuru for as many as 30 minutes, all the while the boy was likely under water.

“It was awful,” he said. “I will tell you, it’s one of the scenes that you never want to see.”

Allen explains it was dark out and that trees cast the pool in shadow. He adds the pool had a dark lining, which could be why the witnesses didn’t see Neeyakuru in the pool initially.

“It shouldn’t happen, you know?” The neighbor said. “It’s not supposed to be like this.”

Asked whether the dark lining of swimming pools is a hazard, Allen replied, “Yeah.”

He continued: “A dark-colored pool, you have to light it up. If you don’t light it up—even if you light it up, even at night—it’s hard to see the bottom. Light-colored pools, if you light up the bottom, you can see down to the bottom.”

Allen says one of the kids at the party, Arif Deleon-Reynoso, left in tears.

“We was a nice kid,” Deleon-Reynoso said. “He was really joyful to be around.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

Latest News

Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
‘Like a bomb:’ Neighbors recount West Chester fire that critically hurt 4 kids
Cincinnati police detective who used racial slur at night club reinstated
Added security at Oak Hills High School following threat
Fire at BP refinery in Oregon, Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022
CAUGHT ON CAM: Fire at BP refinery