Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck and critically hurt in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton.
The victim is undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
