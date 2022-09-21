Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck and critically hurt in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

FOX19 will continue to update this breaking story.

