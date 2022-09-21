Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman taken to hospital in Clifton hit-and-run

Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday...
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Her condition was not immediately available.

FOX19 will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
The man crashed his vehicle after getting involved in a domestic violence situation with his...
Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Boone County Monday morning.
Man killed in Boone County crash identified

Latest News

First Alert Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
‘Like a bomb:’ Neighbors recount West Chester fire that critically hurt 4 kids
Cincinnati police detective who used racial slur at night club reinstated