Woman taken to hospital in Clifton hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Her condition was not immediately available.

FOX19 will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.