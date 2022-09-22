Contests
50th National Hunting and Fishing Day to be celebrated on Sept. 24

September 24 is also the start of Ohio’s white-tailed deer archery hunting season
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - National Hunting and Fishing Day, which falls on Sept. 24, was launched in 1972 by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Sarah Schott, Wildlife Communications Specialist with the Ohio Division of Wildlife says that “hunting and fishing are very important because they can manage those [wildlife] populations [Schott] like[s] to use deer as a really good example because deer don’t have any more natural predators in Ohio anymore. Things like wolves and mountain lions have been extirpated from the state, so people, hunters, are kind of the replacement for them.”

Schott also says that hunting and fishing is a long-standing tradition in Ohio that helps with conservation efforts.

“The licenses that [hunters and anglers] buy, that goes towards the division of wildlife. and that allows us to fund projects all across the state to improve habitat for our wildlife and for our fish populations.”

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio hunting and fishing license sales have contributed to new or upgraded facilities for hunters and fishers. These facilities include shooting ranges at Spring Valley Wildlife Area in the tri-state and other facilities across the state.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is also the start of Ohio’s white-tail deer archery hunting season. For other details on this year’s hunting regulations, click here and for this year’s fishing regulations, click here.

In recognition of the national day, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted signed a proclamation.

“Hunting and fishing are activities intertwined with the daily lives of millions of Ohioans,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “As we recognize the 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day, we celebrate the sportsmen and women who have supported Ohio’s wildlife resources through funding and conservation.”

For more information about National Hunting and Fishing Day, click here.

