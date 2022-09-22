Blue Ash gun shop owner pleads guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner of a Blue Ash gun shop pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to manufacturing and selling firearms without a license and knowingly reporting sales incorrectly, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Owner and operator of Opticzoom and Liminsport Gun Shop Limin Ye, 53, had to forfeit more than 520 firearms and receiver frames, surrender her federal firearm license and is not allowed to reapply for a federal firearm license, according to her plea agreement, Parker said.

Back in January, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a compliance check at Opticzoom.

According to court documents, ATF agents found 71 lower receivers that Ye manufactured into firearms, as well as a large amount of firearm parts and lower receivers that could be used to manufacture firearms.

In Parker’s press release, inspectors told Ye that she was not allowed to make and sell guns that she built herself because she did not have a federal firearms manufacturing license.

Three days later, an undercover agent bought two illegally manufactured firearms from Ye at the Dayton Gun Show. During the purchase, Ye told her employee to list the purchase as “receivers” instead of pistols, Kenneth said.

In addition, a further investigation found that Ye has been illegally manufacturing firearms since April 2021, a crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison, Parker added.

Ye pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license and one count of aiding and making false entry in records by a federal firearms dealer.

