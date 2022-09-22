VIDEO: Cincinnati firefighters rescue, revive cats using pet-sized oxygen masks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people are displaced after a fire in Western Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters saved a number of cats from the blaze.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue, according to CFD District Two Chief Thomas Parker.

Fire companies arrived to find the blaze confined to the second floor of a ten-unit, two-story apartment building.

All human residents were able to get out before companies got there, but two cats remained inside.

Firefighters rescued the cats and resuscitated two of them using FIDO bags that were bought for the department by the Cincinnati Fire Foundation. The bags contain oxygen masks suited to pets.

The damage is estimated at $75,000.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No word on cause. The investigation is ongoing.

Cincinnati Firefighters are currently mopping up from a fire scene in the 5600 BLK of Glenway Ave. The one-alarm structure fire was quickly extinguished. There were several cats that were rescued and need oxygen therapy administered by firefighters. pic.twitter.com/HH5v0jXakZ — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) September 21, 2022

