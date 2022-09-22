Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Clearcreek Township officers will not be charged for deadly officer-involved shooting

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren County, after an officer was shot in the head and a suspect was killed.(None)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against two Clearcreek Township officers in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting more than two months ago.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Thursday that the investigation into the July 12 shooting is closed.

The prosecutor’s office began investigating after Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head by 65-year-old Mark Evers during a domestic violence call at a residence in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill.

After firing the gun, Evers himself was shot multiple times by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, the police chief said back in July.

Prosecutor Fornshell explained Thursday that he concluded Officer Ney did not use physical force against Evers. He further stated that Sgt. Cordero’s use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.”

The Warren County Coroner’s Office determined Evers’ cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, Fornshell explained.

However, the coroner’s office could not conclude his “precise manner of death” because Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor wrote.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

He was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

>> Clearcreek Township officer ‘improving every day’ <<

It was then that doctors discovered the hole in his skull.

Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney
Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney(Provided)

Family members said surgeons removed one stent from Ney’s brain in early September. He is being treated with blood thinners for clots and is starting speech therapy soon, the family told FOX19 NOW earlier this month.

The July 12 shooting was the first officer-involved shooting in the 47-year history of the Clearcreek Township Police Department, Chief Terrill said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief says 11-year-old boy who drowned did not know how to swim
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

Latest News

Light Cole is wanted for felonious assault after he stabbed a man with a meat cleaver.
Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say
The overall median rent in the Cincinnati metro area is up about 25.8% from the same month a...
Cincinnati once again leads nation for fastest pace of rent hikes
Provided in September 1943, singer-musicians Grandpa Jones and Merle Travis made the first...
Iconic King Records studio now on National Registry of Historic Places
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
Blue Ash gun shop owner pleads guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license