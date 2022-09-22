Clearcreek Township officers will not be charged for deadly officer-involved shooting

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against two Clearcreek Township officers in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting more than two months ago.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Thursday that the investigation into the July 12 shooting is closed.

The prosecutor’s office began investigating after Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head by 65-year-old Mark Evers during a domestic violence call at a residence in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill.

After firing the gun, Evers himself was shot multiple times by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, the police chief said back in July.

Prosecutor Fornshell explained Thursday that he concluded Officer Ney did not use physical force against Evers. He further stated that Sgt. Cordero’s use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.”

The Warren County Coroner’s Office determined Evers’ cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, Fornshell explained.

However, the coroner’s office could not conclude his “precise manner of death” because Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor wrote.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

He was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

>> Clearcreek Township officer ‘improving every day’ <<

It was then that doctors discovered the hole in his skull.

Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney (Provided)

Family members said surgeons removed one stent from Ney’s brain in early September. He is being treated with blood thinners for clots and is starting speech therapy soon, the family told FOX19 NOW earlier this month.

The July 12 shooting was the first officer-involved shooting in the 47-year history of the Clearcreek Township Police Department, Chief Terrill said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.