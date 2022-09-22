Falling into autumn with crisp and cool conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies will be mostly cloudy for the midday hours into the early afternoon, but more sunshine is expected in the afternoon and evening hours. Northwesterly winds will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, which will keep highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a few spots near 70°.

Thursday night into Friday morning will have some of the coldest conditions we’ve seen since early May 2022. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s with a few rural spots going into the low 40s. Skies will be mostly clear heading into Friday morning - so with the cold and clear conditions, make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!

Friday will be a little cooler in the mid-to-upper 60s along with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Saturday morning could have a few light showers, but most of the tri-state will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. During the first half of the weekend, highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday will have isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds will push highs into the mid 70s before another cold front dives into the region!

Next week will start off with breezy, chilly conditions with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A warming trend is expected for the final days of September going into early October.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.