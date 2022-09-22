First Day of Fall: Cold front moves in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front is moving into the Tri-State Thursday for the first day of fall.

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Autumn will officially arrive at 9:04 p.m.

Look for clearing skies and much cooler air overnight into Friday morning as we drop into the mid-40s.

The high Friday afternoon will only be near 68 degrees.

The brisk air will stick around through the weekend.

Morning lows will dip in the low 50s with daytime highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will return on Sunday.

