Kings Island Halloween Haunt opens this weekend

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park this weekend through Oct. 29.

Halloween Haunt is open Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays.

The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, according to Kings Island spokesman Chad Showalter.

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt. (WXIX)

One of the haunted mazes is a new attraction called the Hotel St. Michelle based on the haunting tale of a hotel manager’s missing daughter.

In addition to the new maze, there will also be a new scare zone called Alien X that will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Area 72.

Two new shows also will be performed: “NyteWalker” and “Terror Rising.”

