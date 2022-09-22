Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Kings Island Halloween Haunt opens this weekend

Kings Island's annual Halloween Haunt opens this weekend.
Kings Island's annual Halloween Haunt opens this weekend.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park this weekend through Oct. 29.

Halloween Haunt is open Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays.

The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, according to Kings Island spokesman Chad Showalter.

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)

One of the haunted mazes is a new attraction called the Hotel St. Michelle based on the haunting tale of a hotel manager’s missing daughter.

In addition to the new maze, there will also be a new scare zone called Alien X that will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Area 72.

Two new shows also will be performed: “NyteWalker” and “Terror Rising.”

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)

For more information on the haunt, click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief says 11-year-old boy who drowned did not know how to swim
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Video Update For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
Apprehension ahead of Wilmington’s homecoming after shooting, school threat
Apprehension ahead of Wilmington’s homecoming after shooting, school threat
Daughter resolved to see through conviction of her father’s killers
Daughter resolved to see through conviction of her father’s killers: ‘I’m not settling’