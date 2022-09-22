Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents.

The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Clifton on Sept. 20, the affidavit says.

Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Cincinnati police.

Cole frequents the Clifton area, according to the wanted person report.

The suspect is described as a 5′11″ male that weighs 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information about the suspect, police urge you to call dispatch at 513-765-1212 or crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.

