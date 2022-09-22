Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man.

Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.

One of the videos released Thursday shows Havens walking into the police station.

Havens told the officer that Bonnie Marie Vaughn, 59, picked him up from his home, and as they drove to her house, Vaughn asked if he would help her dispose of a body, the criminal complaint reads.

The complaint goes on to say that when Havens arrived at Vaughn’s home, he found the corpse of his girlfriend’s father, Jeffrey Fellman, in the garage.

The victim is also Vaughn’s husband.

The complaint says Havens told the officer that he dismembered Fellman’s corpse using a hand saw he found in the garage.

Havens identified Vaughn as the person who shot and killed an individual inside the house, according to Knight.

Middletown officers responded to the address on Stone Path Drive for a well-being check on the individual.

They observed blood, shell casings and dismembered remains of a human body on the first floor of the house, police say.

Officers say Vaughn tried to flee the scene, but she did not get far.

The other video released Thursday allegedly shows Vaughn’s attempted getaway.

She is charged with murder, police say, and Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700 or Detective McDonald at 513-425-7745.

Middletown Police say Bonnie Marie Vaughn and John Havens are under arrest after a dismembered body was found in a home. Police say Vaughn is charged with murder and Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. (Middletown Police Department)

Havens had his bond set at $15,000 for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Vaughn appeared in court Tuesday, where her bond was set at $1 million for a murder charge.

If Vaughn’s name sounds familiar, you may remember her from a missing person case in 2013.

Then 49 years old, Vaughn was reported missing when she did not show up to work. She was found nearly six hours in Lexington, Kentucky.

