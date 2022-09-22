Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

New mural being painted outside Great American Ball Park

Artworks apprentice artists paint a new mural at Great American Ball Park.
Artworks apprentice artists paint a new mural at Great American Ball Park.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mural representing the 34-mile CROWN trail network in the Queen City is being painted by Artworks apprentice artists outside of Great American Ball Park.

If you’ve been on Joe Nuxhall Way in the past couple of months, you’ve probably seen the work being done on the mural.

“It’s really a team project I think more than an individual project,” says artist Jeffery Samuel, “We need everybody.”

Piper Vice goes to school with Samuel, and she works on the mural four days a week after school.

“It’s crazy to think about honestly because I’m just one person,” says Vice, “And so many people are going to walk by and see this.”

This mural was funded thanks to a grant from Duke Energy awarded to Tri-State Trails. It represents the CROWN trail which includes the path at Smale park just across the street from the mural at Great American Ball Park.

“The way that the outdoors and the trails bring people together in general and also of course the way that the Reds bring people together,” L.D. Nehls explains what her design means. “So, we have mascots sprinkled around this mural doing different activities that you may find along the trail.”

Nehls is the designer of the mural, but the youth artists are responsible for taking that design and bringing it to life.

“Personally, my No. 1 ideal dream result for anybody looking at this mural is that it gets them excited to get outside and use trails like the CROWN trail,” Nehls continues, “And get outside and enjoy some of the beautiful nature and parks as well as art spaces that we have that you can access by walking around or riding your bike.”

Eve Miller is studying Fine Arts at UC and says this is the largest project she’s ever been part of, but it’s also her favorite.

“I honestly would like them [people walking by] to think of the goal behind the mural which is the CROWN trail,” adds Miller, “Hopefully people will be inspired to do all of these activities featured on the mural.”

The mural will be done in a week or two but should last for many years thanks to a protective coating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief says 11-year-old boy who drowned did not know how to swim
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

Latest News

Light Cole is wanted for felonious assault after he stabbed a man with a meat cleaver.
Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Clearcreek Township officers will not be charged for deadly officer-involved shooting
The overall median rent in the Cincinnati metro area is up about 25.8% from the same month a...
Cincinnati once again leads nation for fastest pace of rent hikes
Provided in September 1943, singer-musicians Grandpa Jones and Merle Travis made the first...
Iconic King Records studio now on National Registry of Historic Places