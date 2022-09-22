New mural being painted outside Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mural representing the 34-mile CROWN trail network in the Queen City is being painted by Artworks apprentice artists outside of Great American Ball Park.

If you’ve been on Joe Nuxhall Way in the past couple of months, you’ve probably seen the work being done on the mural.

“It’s really a team project I think more than an individual project,” says artist Jeffery Samuel, “We need everybody.”

Piper Vice goes to school with Samuel, and she works on the mural four days a week after school.

“It’s crazy to think about honestly because I’m just one person,” says Vice, “And so many people are going to walk by and see this.”

This mural was funded thanks to a grant from Duke Energy awarded to Tri-State Trails. It represents the CROWN trail which includes the path at Smale park just across the street from the mural at Great American Ball Park.

“The way that the outdoors and the trails bring people together in general and also of course the way that the Reds bring people together,” L.D. Nehls explains what her design means. “So, we have mascots sprinkled around this mural doing different activities that you may find along the trail.”

Nehls is the designer of the mural, but the youth artists are responsible for taking that design and bringing it to life.

“Personally, my No. 1 ideal dream result for anybody looking at this mural is that it gets them excited to get outside and use trails like the CROWN trail,” Nehls continues, “And get outside and enjoy some of the beautiful nature and parks as well as art spaces that we have that you can access by walking around or riding your bike.”

Eve Miller is studying Fine Arts at UC and says this is the largest project she’s ever been part of, but it’s also her favorite.

“I honestly would like them [people walking by] to think of the goal behind the mural which is the CROWN trail,” adds Miller, “Hopefully people will be inspired to do all of these activities featured on the mural.”

The mural will be done in a week or two but should last for many years thanks to a protective coating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.