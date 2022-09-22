Pedestrian struck, trapped under car in Springfield Twp

Contests
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and trapped underneath it in Springfield Township early Thursday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm. Police had the vehicle towed as they continue to investigate.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and trapped underneath it in Springfield Township early Thursday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

It happened at Hamilton Avenue and Greenpine Avenue at about 5:30 a.m.

Air Care was put on standby if needed to fly the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fire crews, however, quickly extricated the victim, who was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police had the striking vehicle towed as they continue to investigate.

Further details were not immediately released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

