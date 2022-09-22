WATCH LIVE: Mistrial request rejected again in Pike County Massacre trial, jury sees where 3 victims were killed

Warning: Graphic images may be shown at times

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation returned to the stand Thursday afternoon in the Pike County massacre trial.

Bryan White, who now is a lieutenant at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, is expected to continue walking jurors through crime scene photos he took at the Union Hill Road residence-turned-crime scene on April 22, 2016.

George Wagner IV, 30, is one of four members of his family charged in the April 2016 slayings of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Hazel Gilley.

Dana Rhoden, 37, and her two children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, were all shot execution-style in separate bedrooms, in their own beds.

Four other victims were found in two other trailers elsewhere on the property: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, his cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20 and his fiance, Hannah Gilley, 20.

The eighth and final victim, Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44, was found once in his right eye at his trailer some 6.5 miles away.

Dana Rhoden was Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s ex-wife and Christopher Rhoden Jr. and Hanna May Rhoden were their children.

Here is a close-up shot of the residence where Dana Rhoden and her children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and Chris Rhoden Jr, 16, were found shot to death, each victim in their own bed in 3 separate bedrooms@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uj4aRElGlX — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 22, 2022

White revealed Thursday that Hanna May Rhoden was found with one breast exposed and the other covered up. That indicates she may have been nursing when she was shot twice in the head.

Her 5-day-old baby girl, Kylie, was found in the room with her, alive.

Hanna May Rhoden was the main target of the massacre plot, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said during her opening statement.

The motive, she told the jury, was the control and care of Hanna May Rhoden’s daughter, who was 2 at the time.

Hanna May Rhoden and George Wagner IV”s younger brother, Jake Wagner, began dating when she was 13 and he was 18. She became pregnant at 15 but the couple broke up after their daughter was born.

Hanna May Rhoden refused to sign custody over to Jake Wagner, so the Wagner family carefully planned the murders, watched the Rhodens for months and then killed the teen mother, relatives and anyone else there who could be a witness, Canepa has said.

Earlier, White detailed some of the evidence he collected outside the trailer for DNA testing: A $5 bill on the grass outside, more cigarette butts.

This cigarette butt that was collected and tested had Hanna May Rhoden's DNA on it, White says pic.twitter.com/07qczGdzcm — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 22, 2022

There was a 30-minute delay to court starting earlier Thursday morning while attorneys on both sides met in private with Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering.

George Wagner IV’s defense team argued again for a mistrial before the judge after requesting one Wednesday after prosecutors continued showing graphic photos to the jury, including ones taken during the victims’ autopsies.

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering ultimately rejected the request but not before Wagner IV’s attorney argued the“grisly” images would evoke anger from the jurors that would be used against his client.

“They’re intended to gain sympathy from the jury,” John Parker said. “To have the jury make an emotional reaction and to distract them from the disputed issues.”

His attorneys claim he was not there when the killings occurred and didn’t know about it until his brother received a phone call about it.

Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors countered the mistrial request by pointing out the photos are part of their evidence as they make their case against Wagner IV.

“We are being very conservative in the photos that we use only to help the witnesses expound upon their testimony as the court has noted,” Special State Prosecutor Angie Canepa said. “I have not noticed any reactions from the jurors. Certainly, nobody has broken down crying and had to stop us or anything of that nature.”

Some of the pictures corroborate testimony, she said, that jurors will hear later in the trial, especially from one of their star witnesses, Wagner IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, who confessed to the killings and pleaded guilty last year.

His mother Angela Wagner, also pleaded guilty to her role.

Both are expected to testify against Wagner IV, in a couple of weeks.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, prosecutors have said.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

