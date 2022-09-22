Semi flipped on I-74 east ramp to I-75 north

Contests
Semi flipped on I-74 east toward I-75 north.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck is overturned on its side on the I-74 east ramp to I-75 north on Thursday morning.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

