Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger stores are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The GHGA company is recalling around two dozen products, including some diced vegetables and salsas, after a product sample tested positive for listeria.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s site.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11, 2022. They were sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

No other GHGA products are affected by the recall.

The Sell-by Date for the recalled products has expired, and the products have already been removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale, but they “could still be in possession of consumers,” according to the FDA announcement.

Listeria infection can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The company said it was not aware of any illnesses linked to the recall, according to the FDA’s announcement, which the agency posted Tuesday.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to discard them.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
Villa Hills police chief says 11-year-old boy who drowned did not know how to swim
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A man was shot in the leg near a Metro bus stop on Wednesday morning.
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to an Oconee County school administrator after announcing K-12...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Light Cole is wanted for felonious assault after he stabbed a man with a meat cleaver.
Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Clearcreek Township officers will not be charged for deadly officer-involved shooting
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
rental expenses
With rent up 25%, experts say staying put this year may be cheaper than moving